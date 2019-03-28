The Outsiders the musical, a play based in part on the seminal 1967 YA novel by S.E. Hinton, will open in Chicago as part of the Goodman Theatre’s 2019-20 season. It will run at the Goodman from June 20-August 2, 2020.

Wikipedia describes the original book as “a coming-of-age novel by S. E. Hinton, first published in 1967 by Viking Press. Hinton was 15 when she started writing the novel but did most of the work when she was 16 and a junior in high school. Hinton was 18 when the book was published. The book details the conflict between two rival gangs divided by their socioeconomic status: the working-class ‘greasers’ and the upper-class ‘Socs’. The story is told in first-person perspective by teenaged protagonist Ponyboy Curtis.

With source material from the book and the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film, The Outsiders stage adaptation is being written by Adam Rapp (The L Word, The Looming Tower). Music and lyrics are being written by Jonathan Clay, Zach Chance and Justin Levine.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Following a rivalry between two gangs of different social classes, the story is set in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma and explores the coming of age of a group of young men. In Coppola’s film version, those characters were made famous by Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze and Emilio Estevez. Diane Lane also had a supporting role in the film. The stage production features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist (for Red Light Winter) Adam Rapp, music and lyrics by Austin-based rock duo Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance of Jamestown Revival with Justin Levine and choreography by Lorin Latarro. At the helm is director Liesl Tommy (a Tony nominee for Eclipsed).

You can read more here.