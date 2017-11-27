Ruth Ware’s Lying Game Heads to TV

The New York Times bestseller The Lying Game will be adapted for television. From Deadline Hollywood:

Ruth Ware’s New York Times-bestseller The Lying Game is being turned into a television series after Entertainment One (eOne) partnered with The Gotham Group. The psychological mystery is the latest Ware-penned project to be adapted after New Line picked up Ware’s In a Dark, Dark Wood with Reese Witherspoon attached and CBS Films set up The Woman in Cabin 10.

The novel starts after a woman walking her dog in an idyllic coastal village finds something sinister in the local estuary before three young women in London receive a mysterious text message from one of their friends. The women had been at boarding school together and were known for playing the ‘lying game’, telling lies to fellow boarders and teachers, before they were expelled following the death of the school’s eccentric art teacher.