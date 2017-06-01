Ripped Bodice Opens in Los Angeles

There is a single romance-dedicated bookstore in the United States. Is anyone surprised that the store, called Ripped Bodice, is in LA? From the Los Angeles Times:

The high-ceilinged space is located behind an unapologetically pink storefront in downtown Culver City, and contains dozens of surprisingly specific subgenres of romance and erotica, curated and organized for its audience. Chicago natives Bea and Leah Koch, sisters who opened the shop on March 4, 2016, after raising more than $90,000 on Kickstarter, conceived of the Ripped Bodice as a safe, sex-positive, feminist space where fans of the genre (or the romance-curious) can browse and commune without fear of feeling judged — something they’ve encountered in general-interest bookstores.

The full story is here.