Author and journalist Tom Wolfe has died at age 88. Best known as the author of books including Bonfire of the Vanities, A Man in Full and The Right Stuff, his agent confirmed to the New York Times that Wolfe had died in Manhattan on Monday after being hospitalized with an infection. Wolfe was the author of many essays and 16 books, four of them novels.

From PageSix:

Wolfe, who began working as a journalist for the New York Herald Tribune in 1962, was a pioneer of “new journalism,” which melded traditional reporting methods and literary fiction techniques. Born in Richmond, Virginia, in 1930, Wolfe attended Washington and Lee for undergrad and Yale for his Ph.D. Before moving to New York in the ’60s, Wolfe worked as a reporter at the Springfield Union in Massachusetts and as the Latin American correspondent for the Washington Post.

