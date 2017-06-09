Real News Through History

There are many ways to find that special book to add to your collection and, of course, every season brings special book after book. All of that said, there are very few books and related items more special than those being offered at auction by Christie’s Auction House in New York next week.

From the Web site:

On 15 June, the Books & Manuscripts Department at Christie’s New York will offer three finely curated sales: Fine Printed Books & Manuscripts, including Americana and the Eric C. Caren Collection, The Metropolitan Opera Guild Collection — a dedicated sale to benefit the Metropolitan Opera Guild and the Metropolitan Opera — and The Ornithological Library of Gerald Dorros, M.D.

Sale items include an important Salem Witch Trials document with an auction estimate of $50,000 to $80,000; a draft schedule for the 1969 Woodstock concert valued at $10,000 to $15,000. A working Apple 1 Personal Computer from 1976 valued at $300,000 to $500,000. Christies is referring to the Eric C. Caren portion of the sale as “500 years of real news: how history unfolds on paper.”

As a collector, Eric C. Caren sought out newspapers, posters, broadsides and eyewitness letters that got as close as possible to major events of modern history. Here, a small selection from our 15 June sale in New York, ranging from a letter relating Custer’s last stand to an early plan for Woodstock festival.

Viewing opens June 10th. The sale is June 15th. More information available here.