What do you get if you mash Willy Wonka with The Matrix? According to some, you get Ready Player One, the latest from Steven Spielberg, based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Ernest Cline, who also worked on the adaptation. From Deadline Hollywood:

Set in a future world where virtual reality is a lot better than the real thing, Ready Player One dazzles with images geared to thrill fans of Hollywood sci-fi classics from King Kong to Back to the Future and Lord of the Rings, with a split-second detour to Say Anything along the way.

The movie will open in March of 2018. But if your interest is piqued, you can see a trailer for the film below.