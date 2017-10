What would happen if you reimagined all of your favorite pop songs as sonnets? If you’re thin king about that now, just stop: it’s already been done.

We’re late to the party: Pop Sonnets: Shakespearean Spins on Your Favorite Songs (Quirk Books) was a 2015 book by Erik Didriksen, It’s also a popular Tumblr site, same author. The exploration of both are certainly fun, even if it’s not high art. There are worse places to start.