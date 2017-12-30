Those who loved the first couple of incarnations of Nic Pizzolatto’s HBO anthology series True Detective will be glad to hear that plans for the third season are well underway. From Deadline Hollywood:

Stephen Dorff has been cast opposite Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo in the third season of Nic Pizzolatto’s HBO crime anthology series True Detective. Season 3 will tell the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods. Ali will play the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from northwest Arkansas.

The full story is here.