Two very different film versions of the children’s novel by Carlo Collodi first published in 1883 are about to go into production. And neither of them will look even a bit like the animated 1940 Disney version that generations of children have enjoyed over the years.

Oscar winning actor Roberto Benigni (Life Is Beautiful) will star as Geppetto in director Matteo Garrone’s (Gomorrah and Dogman) live a ction version of Pinocchio. From Deadline Hollywood:

Garrone will direct his own screenplay, an adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s classic about a living puppet who with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy. Geppetto is the puppet’s creator. Benigni wrote, directed as starred as the title character in a 2002 live-action version of Pinocchio. The film is an international co-production between Italy and France, produced by Matteo Garrone’s Archimede Films, Rai Cinema and Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte, with Jeremy Thomas’ Recorded Picture Company. HanWay Films reps world rights. Rai Cinema will release the film in Italy, and Le Pacte in France. Shooting starts in the first quarter of 2019 on location in Italy across Lazio, Tuscany and Puglia.

In a completely different vision based on the same source material, Oscar winning writer and director Guillermo del Toro will co-create a stop-motion version of Pinocchio for Netflix. But don’t expect it to be aimed at kids. Again from Deadline Hollywood: