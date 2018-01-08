The reviews are in for Paddington 2, the second film based on the charming books by Michael Bond, and they’re stunning.

The books began in 1958 with A Bear Called Paddington, “from deepest, darkest Peru.” Over 70 Paddi ngton titles have been translated into 30 languages and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

The film, which doesn’t officially open until the 12th of January, has already earned over $95 million overseas. More than that, though: writing for Forbes, Scott Mendelson says the film is actually good:

Paddington 2 is an absolute delight. It is an empathetic and humane popcorn entertainment about the value of immigrants and the joy that good neighbors can bring to friendly neighborhoods. The first Paddington was a gentle surprise by virtue of being a lot better than Alvin and the Chipmunks or The Smurfs. The sequel is even better.

The Village Voices agrees, running a very positive review under the headline “Paddington 2 Will Make You Want To Be a Better Person.”

Directed by Paul King (Paddington, The Mighty Boosh) in Paddington 2 an all star cast is headed by Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant and Hugh Bonneville.