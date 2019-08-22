Owen Wilson is busy these days. He co-stars in The Goldfinch, directory by John Crowley, and Guest of Honour, directed by Atom Egoyan, both films that will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September. He recently finished work on Zombieland 2 and All the Bright Places, directed by Brett Haley and he is working on the DC Stargirl series at present.

From the outside looking in at least, that all sounds like a lot.

Into all of this, though, comes that announcement that Wilson has been tapped to star in 12 Mighty Orphans, an adaptation of Jim Dent’s 2010 novel of the same name, “based on the true story of a group of Fort Worth orphans who vie for the state championship and rally a broken nation at the height of the Great Depression,” says Deadline Hollywood:

Wilson will play Coach Rusty Russell, a WWI vet with a troubled past he can trace to his mother leaving him in an orphanage when he was a child. Looking for redemption by trying to turn around the fortune of other orphans, he accepts a job as the head football coach to a Texas orphanage/high school. Through dedication, redirects his players’ feelings of loss and humiliation into a dominant team that played in the Texas state championship.

The full story is here. You can order the book here.