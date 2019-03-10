One can’t help but wonder what Gabriel García Márquez would be thinking about the fact that his classic novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude, will go into production as a Spanish-language series. García Márquez, who died in 2014 at the age of 87, had always declined offers when Hollywood came knocking.

The series will be filmed in the author’s native Colombia and his sons, Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo García Barcha will act as executive producers. From Deadline Hollywood:

WME, attorney Shelley Surpin, and the Agencia Literaria Carmen Balcells represented the author’s estate in the deal. “For decades, our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice,” said Garcia. “But in the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides. We are excited to support Netflix and the filmmakers in this venture, and eager to see the final product.” “We are incredibly honored to be entrusted with the first filmed adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, a timeless and iconic story from Latin America that we are thrilled to share with the world,” added Francisco Ramos, Vice President, Spanish Language Originals for Netflix. “We know our members around the world love watching Spanish-language films and series and we feel this will be a perfect match of project and our platform.”

One Hundred Years of Solitude was originally published in 1976. It is a multi-generational saga that tells the story of the Buendía family, whose patriarch, José Arcadio Buendía, founded the fictitious town of Macondo, Colombia. From Wikipedia: