On Acting Podcast: Matty Finochio

Actor Matty Finochio was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on December 24th. He is one of five boys and the only one insane enough to enter this business we call show.

Matty loves acting and will continue to do so until he retires or dies from natural causes in his late 90s on a warm sunny day sitting in his vegetable garden. You can catch Matty this spring on two new series. In Loudermilk (Audience Network) he portrays the always positive and cheery Garrett Mason Berk. On UPTV’s, Date My Dad he plays Alan McAlan, the most outrageous personal trainer you’ve ever encountered.

Look for him this Christmas as Chill the elf in Tiny Christmas on Nickelodeon.

