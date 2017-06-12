On Acting Podcast: Kyra Zagorsky

Kyra Zagorsky was born in New York and raised in Colorado. She grew up an outdoors enthusiast, an athlete and a dancer. She received a BFA in theatre from Southern Oregon University in Ashland and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Acting from the University of California. Kyra played leading roles in regional theatre across the U.S. until she made the transition to TV and Film in 2007. Her breakout role was Dr. Julia Walker in Ron Moore’s Helix.

Zagosrky lives in Los Angeles and Vancouver with her husband, the actor Patrick Sabongui and their two children. ◊

The On Acting Podcast is an interview where actors discuss what they’ve worked on and, more importantly, how they work and what it’s like to be an actor.

