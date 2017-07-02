On Acting Podcast: David Lewis

David James Lewis was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. As a child his parents took him to the drive-in to watch Jaws. Not only was he scarred mentally from entering the water for the next decade, he was also bitten by the movie bug. Upon leaving high school he was lucky enough to step into the film and television world that was exploding in Vancouver. Starting out in commercials, he worked his way up the ladder ea rning small parts in local independent movies and series such as The X Files, Stargate and The Outer Limits.

In 1999, he was the lead in Shoes Off, which won the Cannes Film Award for best short film. Over the years, highlights include working with Harrison Ford, Paul Giamatti, Ben Affleck and William H. Macy on films such as Door to Door, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Paycheck and the juggernaut that was Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever. He has written and directed a number of short films including Stalled and Theatrics. He is currently working hard because his children are miniature money vacuums. ◊

The On Acting Podcast is an interview where actors discuss what they’ve worked on and, more importantly, how they work and what it’s like to be an actor. See previous On Acting Podcasts here.