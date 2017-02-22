On Acting Podcast: Chris William Martin

This is the second episode in January Magazine‘s On Acting Podcast, an interview where actors discuss what they’ve worked on and, more importantly, how they work and what it’s like to be an actor.

Today we welcome Chris William Martin. From IMDB:

Chris became an actor after answering a cattle call for a series which was to film in Vancouver. Chris, who had barely passed high school drama, walked off the street with 4000 other kids and was one of 15 to get the part. the serious ran for 3 years, during which it was picked up by Nickelodeon and subsequently filmed out of their studios in Florida. Chris portrayed Dylan, a brooding rebel for which he won a nomination for Best Actor at the Youth in Film Awards. He landed his next starring role as Jamie Novak in the series Madison (1993), a half-hour drama about high school that was critically acclaimed and won Martin a Gemini nomination for Best Actor.

Martin made his feature film debut playing the title role in Carl Bessai’s Johnny (1999), a movie filmed in the Dogma 95 style, about squeegee kids who stage action on the streets and capture it on video. He won a Jury Citation for Outstanding Performance from the Toronto International Film Festival in 1999 for his work in the film. He also featured in Bessai’s next film, _Lola (2000/I)_, which was screened in festivals around the world in 2001. Since then Chris has appeared in other independent films, including Carl Bessai’s new film which is currently being filmed in British Columbia (December 2002). This season, Chris made his directorial debut on an episode of Tom Stone (2002).

In his free time, Chris enjoys spending time with friends and family (he is he godfather of John Scarfe & Suki Kaiser’s son), playing the guitar and hanging out with his chocolate Labrador, Merlin and his cat, The Dane. He’s also drawn to extreme sports dabbling in surfing, motorcycle riding and sky diving. He currently calls Vancouver home.