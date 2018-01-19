With Robbie Burns Day coming at us fast and furious on January 25th, it seemed appropriate in joining History Hustle in looking at “20 awesome historical words we need to bring back.”

Not all of the words are Scottish, of course, but enough of them are that it seemed perfectly reasonable to build the thin bridge from there to Robbie Burns Day.

History Hustle reminds us that Shivviness is thte “uncomfortable feeling of wearing new underwear” and that a Kakistocracy is “government by the least qualified or worst people.” (Any bells ringing there?)

Want the full list? It’s here.