After summer vacations spent spotting nature, Arbordale’s new titles, Animal Skins and The Forest in the Trees helps you keep learning at home.

World travelers can brush up on new languages with classic Arbordale picture books also making their debut this fall. Both The Forest in the Trees and Animal Skins release on September 10th, and titles in French, German, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Arabic are currently available and forthcoming throughout the fall.

Scientists are continually learning about the natural world, and the books, releasing this fall, incorporate years of research on animals and trees. Animal Skins is the newest edition of Mary Holland’s Animal Anatomy and Adaptations series. Holland is a skilled nature photographer and naturalist. She pairs simple facts, some are well-known others more obscure, with detailed photographs of birds, mammals, reptiles, and insects.

In Connie McLennan’s The Forest in the Trees, detailed illustrations reveal the unique inhabitants of the canopy of the coast redwoods. Recent research by biologists who climbed the giant trees revealed a green world and inspired McLennan to write this book for young children. McLennan is a talented artist. She paid close attention to photographs from researchers to get every detail accurate in her illustrations. ◊