Where was Canada’s first settlement? What is the country’s prettiest town? Who was its greatest hero?Inspired by John Steinbeck’s journey across the United States in Travels with Charley , Larry MacDonald and his sweet poodle Elly go on their own 10-month trek across the Great White North seeking answers to all the questions about Canada they didn’t even know to ask.

Between discussion of history and culture, the author shares his own reflections on signage, ferries, political injustices, environmental issues, animal instincts and, of course, Elly’s antics. Elly adds a canine perspective by commenting on her experiences, including encounters with other critters: especially cats.

After crossing paths with many hospitable people, and seeing many gorgeous sites, Larry realizes he is proud to be Canadian. ◊