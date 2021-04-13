Resilience Ready: The Leader’s Guide to Thriving Through Unrelenting Crises by recognized leadership expert and thought leader Vivian Hairston Blade offers practical insight on how to overcome your overwhelm and thrive even through unrelenting adversity.

“I’ve discovered how resilience is crucial to getting through a crisis without it absorbing your psychological, emotional, spiritual, physical, or financial well-being,” says Blade. “I’ve learned about the critical role leaders play in how their teams and organizations navigate through crises, and how not only your operations, but, more importantly, your people can make it through even the toughest circumstances.” In Resilience Ready Blade shares what she has “learned along the way about resilience, and how the resilience principles I introduce transformed the path for leaders and organizations I’ve worked with in my practice, leaders I interviewed for this book, and myself.”

Blade works with the world’s top brands, equipping leaders with the resilience that inspires teams to recover quickly in the face of ongoing disruption, and thrive in spite of insurmountable odds. Her impact is felt as a frequent speaker for association conferences, and in delivering transformative leadership development programs, executive coaching, and corporate consulting.

In the face of her own crisis following a successful 20-year corporate career with Fortune 100 companies Humana and GE, Blade launched her current leadership consulting practice, applying her extensive business, finance, and leadership experience to coach and develop aspiring and established leaders in building high-performance, high-quality, and high-service level organizations. She also works in academia as adjunct faculty at the University of Louisville College of Business. She is also the author of Fuel Forward: Discover Proven Practices to Fuel Your Career Forward, which reveals the unwritten rules to career success. ◊