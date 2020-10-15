Out of the Gate: What Inspires Us Drives Us Forward by Henrietta Pepper presents a compilation of powerful and relatable stories rooted in real life themes.

“There is such power in storytelling,” says Pepper. “The fact that we all have our own genuine tales inspired me to put my own personal stories and reflections in writing, with the intention of creating an inclusive platform for igniting ideas, provoking actions, or validating decisions.

A self-described serial entrepreneur, Pepper has built a successful career in marketing and advertising spanning more than three decades, including owning and operating a successful brand communications firm for 14 years. After selling that firm in 2018, she founded GCJ Consultants, LLC and serves as Chief Strategist for the firm today.

An advocate for further education, Henrietta’s own educational background includes dual bachelor degrees from the University of Kentucky and a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky/University of Louisville Executive MBA program. A lifelong learner, she has earned accreditation from several leadership training and management programs, including Harvard University. She currently teaches graduate and undergraduate courses at the University of Louisville College of Business.

Born in Nashville, TN and raised in western Kentucky, Henrietta and her husband of 30 years reside in Louisville. She is the proud mother of three children, stepparent to four children and grandmother of 18 grandchildren. The work on Out of the Gate was inspired by impactful stories rooted in faith, family, and friends. She feels that the stories rise from real life experiences that have shaped the course of her life. ◊