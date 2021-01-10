Rasmus believes every clear vision has energy, and that you can harness that positive energy to create a new future where you can redefine yourself. Rasmus is a fierce advocate for brighter days and living big, she has also spent decades working with downtrodden people in need of a spark of hope.
As co-founder of Temenos CDC, Rasmus has developed 30-million-dollar in housing projects for Houston’s homeless population. She also co-founded the Bread of Life, Inc., which distributed two million pounds of food to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of financial support from Beyoncé’s BEYGOOD Foundation.
As an advocate of self-care Rasmus knows the challenges that obstruct our views and take us off course. She is a sought-after visionary with a penchant for changing lives through her soul-searching conferences. ◊