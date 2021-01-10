It is the time of year again when 74 percent of Americans make resolutions to do better in the year to come. But research shows it takes more than making an annual wish list to succeed. With four out of five resolutions failing well before Valentine’s Day, Juanita Campbell Rasmus says that it “takes a solid, well-planned vision and supernatural support to truly live your most expansive life.” Through multiple digital platforms and her groundbreaking book and TedX Talk Learning to Be Me: Why Is It So Difficult , now boasting thousands of views on the major TEDTALK platform, Rasmus helps people all over the world answer the simple question: Who Am I?

Rasmus believes every clear vision has energy, and that you can harness that positive energy to create a new future where you can redefine yourself. Rasmus is a fierce advocate for brighter days and living big, she has also spent decades working with downtrodden people in need of a spark of hope.

As co-founder of Temenos CDC, Rasmus has developed 30-million-dollar in housing projects for Houston’s homeless population. She also co-founded the Bread of Life, Inc., which distributed two million pounds of food to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of financial support from Beyoncé’s BEYGOOD Foundation.

As an advocate of self-care Rasmus knows the challenges that obstruct our views and take us off course. She is a sought-after visionary with a penchant for changing lives through her soul-searching conferences. ◊