Don’t know how we missed this one, but it seems even more relevant today than it did when it was published last September.

A Citizen’s Guide to Impeachment (Melville) is a non-partisan look at what it takes to bring home an impeachment, with a close examination of 19 real world cases of impeachment right out of American history: judges, presidents, and officials from the cabinet and congress.

Author Barbara A. Radnofsky is listed in the Best Lawyers in America. In 2006, she became the first woman in Texas history to run as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate as well as the first to run as the Democratic nominee for Texas Attorney General.

On publication, Melville House hatched a scheme to send a copy of A Citizen’s Guide to Impeachment to every member of the House and Senate.

Dennis Johnson, co-founder of Brooklyn-based Melville House says, “Impeachment is a mystery to the average citizen, and even to the average member of Congress. Ask your average member of Congress what constitutes high crimes and misdemeanors, and if they have an answer, it will be a different one from the next person you ask. The purpose of this initiative, and this book, is to show everybody the actual definition of impeachment as set down by the Founding Fathers, and ask whether it applies to anything that is going on now.” ◊