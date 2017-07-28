Nicholas Hoult Will Star in Tolkien Biopic

Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Apocalypse, Rebel in the Rye), will play the title character in a new film looking at the life of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author who brought us the Middle-Earth magic of Lord of the Rings. From Deadline Hollywood:

The script by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a fellow group of outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the “fellowship” apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels.

