Newest Terry McMillan Novel Will Be Film

The most recent novel by internationally bestselling author Terry McMillan (Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back) has been acquired for adaptation by The Jackal Group. From Deadline Hollywood:

Gail Berman and Joe Earley will produce the project through their Jackal Group banner. This book will mark the fifth of the author’s to be adapted for a movie and the third to be put on the big screen.

I Almost Forgot About You tells the story of Georgia Young, a successful doctor who seemingly has everything — a great family, good friends and a wonderful career — but it isn’t enough. Feeling stuck and restless, she is determined to make major changes in her life and so decides to track down her former lovers. What follows is a series of second chances, but also self-discovery about the choices she has made.

The book, published by Crown, became a New York Times bestseller (just like the author’s previous seven books did). Other novels published by McMillan are Getting to Happy, Who Asked You?, The Interruption of Everything, and four of her books have been made into movies. Besides Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Disappearing Acts was produced by HBO Pictures and A Day Late and a Dollar Short was produced by Lifetime.