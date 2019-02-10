Excited to finally be reading Figuring, out this month from Pantheon.

The author is the brilliant Maria Popova who “writes about what she reads” on Brain Pickings, which is more than a blog, but rather like the elegant connections from an admirable mind. (And if you’ve missed Brain Pickings in the past, r un don’t walk. It will be worth the trip.)

Figuring is an extension of that not-exactly-blog, but now in book form. From the publisher:

Figuring explores the complexities of love and the human search for truth and meaning through the interconnected lives of several historical figures across four centuries—beginning with the astronomer Johannes Kepler, who discovered the laws of planetary motion, and ending with the marine biologist and author Rachel Carson, who catalyzed the environmental movement. Stretching between these figures is a cast of artists, writers, and scientists—mostly women, mostly queer—whose public contribution have risen out of their unclassifiable and often heartbreaking private relationships to change the way we understand, experience, and appreciate the universe. Among them are the astronomer Maria Mitchell, who paved the way for women in science; the sculptor Harriet Hosmer, who did the same in art; the journalist and literary critic Margaret Fuller, who sparked the feminist movement; and the poet Emily Dickinson.

You can order a copy here.