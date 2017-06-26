New Series Based on George RR Martin Novella Heads to Syfy

A pilot order has been given for supernatural thriller Nightflyers, to be adapted from a novella by Game of Thrones author George RR Martin. From Deadline Hollywood:

Jeff Buhler (Jacob’s Ladder) wrote the adaptation of Nightflyers, which is set in the future on the eve of Earth’s destruction. In the hope of making contact with alien life, eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard the Nightflyer, a ship with a small, tightknit crew and a reclusive captain. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place, they start to question one another — and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

“We are looking forward to diving deeper into George R.R. Martin’s chilling world of Nightflyers,” said Bill McGoldrick, EVP Scripted Development for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “The script that Jeff delivered encapsulates this classic sci-fi horror story and adapts it to a platform where we can truly explore the depths of madness.”