The Ice Dragon, a 1980 children’s book written by Games of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, is headed for the big screen. From Deadline Hollywood:
Martin wrote the book in 1980 prior to Game of Thrones. The book is not set in the realm of Martin’s Seven Kingdoms, but rather in a world of medieval fantasy where warring kingdoms harness the power of fire breathing dragons. It’s the story of a young girl named Adara, who secretly befriends a rare Ice Dragon. When the invading army of dragons invade her city, only the Ice Dragon can help her save their world from utter destruction.
The full piece is here. January Magazine 2001 interview with George R.R. Martin is here.