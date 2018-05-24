The Ice Dragon , a 1980 children’s book written by Games of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, is headed for the big screen. From Deadline Hollywood:

Martin wrote the book in 1980 prior to Game of Thrones. The book is not set in the realm of Martin’s Seven Kingdoms, but rather in a world of medieval fantasy where warring kingdoms harness the power of fire breathing dragons. It’s the story of a young girl named Adara, who secretly befriends a rare Ice Dragon. When the invading army of dragons invade her city, only the Ice Dragon can help her save their world from utter destruction.