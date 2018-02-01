Ready for a new network for talent discovery and collaboration? Wait no longer: Daisie has arrived. From Tech Crunch:
Actress Maisie Williams, best known for her role as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, is the latest celeb to venture into tech entrepreneurship, with the launch of a new company aimed at connecting creatives, called Daisie. Available later this summer as a mobile app, Daisie will offer a platform where creators can network, like, share and collaborate on projects within a social networking setting.
The overall goal is to help newcomers gain exposure for their work while connecting them with others who can provide guidance as they continue their careers.
