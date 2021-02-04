Rachel Maddow’s stunning and award-winning Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth (Crown) is available in paperback this week.

This is the book the New York Times described as “Big Oil and Gas Versus Democracy—Winner Take All” is a stunning accusation of the totally corrupt oil industry. The jacket material sums the book up nicely:

Blowout is a call to contain the lion: to stop subsidizing the wealthiest businesses on earth, to fight for transparency, and to check the influence of the world’s most destructive industry and its enablers. The stakes have never been higher. As Maddow writes, “Democracy either wins this one or disappears.”

The award-winning Blowout is MSNBC star Rachel Maddow at her very best: astute, sharp and unafraid to call things as she sees them. Blowout is a very, very good criticism of an industry that is very, very bad. ◊