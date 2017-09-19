New Alice McDermott Book Heads to Hollywood

The Ninth Hour, a novel by National Book Award-winning author Alice McDermott (A Bigamist’s Daughter, These Short, Dark Days), has been acquired by Scott Rudin Productions. According to Deadline Hollywood, “Rudin and Eli Bush will produce the film. The deal was made by Geoffrey Sanford of T he Sanford Ehrlich Company and Sarah Burnes of The Gernert Company.”

The novel is a multi-generational story steeped in the Irish Catholic faith and set in the early 20th century. It begins with a down-on-his-luck Irish immigrant who turns on the gas in his early 1900s Brooklyn tenement and kills himself while nearly burning down the building. The story focuses on the family he leaves behind. His pregnant wife Annie is comforted by Sister St. Savoir of the Little Nursing Sister of the Sick Poor. The widow takes residence in the convent and works in the laundry while raising her daughter there, the child cloistered by two caring nuns. Sally becomes the focal point of the sprawling story, her father’s suicide reverberating through many lives of struggling characters.

The novel was published today by Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

