My Favorite Thing is Monsters Scares Up Bidding Battle

We’re having trouble imagining how Sony is going to bring My Favorite Thing is Monsters to the screen. Here’s the synopsis of the Emil Ferris graphic novel as described by its publisher, Fantagraphics:

Set against the tumultuous political backdrop of late ’60s Chicago, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters is the fictional graphic diary of 10-year-old Karen Reyes, filled with B-movie horror and pulp monster magazines iconography. Kare n Reyes tries to solve the murder of her enigmatic upstairs neighbor, Anka Silverberg, a holocaust survivor, while the interconnected stories of those around her unfold. When Karen’s investigation takes us back to Anka’s life in Nazi Germany, the reader discovers how the personal, the political, the past, and the present converge.

Deadline Hollywood reports that there was a four studio bidding war for the hot property. which was published in February of this year.

Amasia Entertainment’s Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant will produce. Palak Patel is overseeing for Columbia Pictures. The graphic novel is already getting critical raves for its originality and artistic flourishes.

