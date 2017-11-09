Murder on the Orient Express  Remake Opens Friday

A remake of the 1974 film classic based on Agatha Christie’s best-known book opens Friday in theaters everywhere.

It’s a sumptuous remake with an all-star cast, directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also stars as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. The reviews are coming in and, so far, they’re mostly all good, if light. Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express sounds like a lighter, brighter journey than the earlier version.

In addition to Branagh, the film stars Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Lucy Boynton and others. The Guardian says, “Kenneth Branagh’s film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel is a juicy fruitcake of a film (or, perhaps more accurately, a Belgian iced bun: a nostalgic pleasure, goes down easy, irresistible on a Sunday afternoon).”

Deadline Hollywood’s Pete Hammond liked the film a lot, saying that “For fans of the piece, it is no spoiler alert to assure you they haven’t changed the basic culprit, but they have found a unique way to make that revelation a lot less claustrophobic and certainly have given it more visual panache. Is that enough? For me it was because Branagh knows his stuff, and he has crafted such a stunning, if old-fashioned, visual ride on this train that the net result is, in a word, spectacular.”

The trailer is below and the film opens tomorrow.