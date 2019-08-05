Jonathan Lethem’s seminal 1999 novel Motherless Brooklyn gets an all-star film treatment from actor-filmmaker Edward Norton. From Deadline Hollywood:

Norton adapted the Jonathan Lethem novel and plays the lead character Lionel Essrog in a drama set in 1950s New York. Essrog is a lonely private detective with Tourette syndrome who attempts to find out who murdered his mentor and finds himself drawn into a multilayered conspiracy that expands to encompass the city’s ever-growing racial divide and the devious personal and political machinations of a Robert Moses–like master builder (Alec Baldwin). The cast includes Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Leslie Mann and Cherry Jones.

Motherless Brooklyn will make its world premiere in September at the Toronto Film Festival.

In a January Magazine review when the book came out, Frederick Zackel reported that:

Jonathan Lethem’s Motherless Brooklyn is great fun, a rousing private eye novel and a classic quest story, complete with a reluctant hero who must go face-to-face with “monks and crooks and mooks alike” to solve the murder of his mentor.

Read that early review of the book here. Read the full Deadline Hollywood piece here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.