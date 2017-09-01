Most Famous Book From Each State

Okay, subjective, subjective, subjective, but a real good try. Business Insider rounds up the most famous book set in each state.

And so we have Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer for Alaska, East of Eden by Steinbeck for California, A Thousand Acres by Jane Smiley for Iowa, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald for New York and so on and on and on. Even if you don’t agree with the choices, it’s a great list.

Anyone want to try a similar list for Canada, Australia or the UK?

The full list is here.