Though Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff’s book about the Trump White House had been set for publication on January 8th, following a cease and desist order from President Donald Trump’s lawyer, publisher Henry Holt moved the publication up several days, to January 5th.

Wolff is the author of Burn Rate, Television is the New Television and other thought-provoking books. In a sharp glimpse, the Guardian promises the most intimate look inside the Trump White House yet. And it’s an ugly view:

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has illuminated what the book suggests is a toxic stew of personal feuding, disorganization and alarming behavior behind the gates of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The president, excerpts suggest, has struggled to feel at home during his first year in power, expressing paranoia about his surroundings and pummeling residence staff with odd requests and rules. Many of the most jarring accounts captured by Wolff are about relationships: close friends and advisers who have described Trump as unintelligent or childishly impetuous; high-profile departures from the administration in its first six months; internecine feuds revolving around Steve Bannon, the campaign chief executive who became senior White House strategist and fought running battles with the president’s children.

The book goes on sale first thing Friday morning.