Medicine for the Soul: A Dozen Poets Who Might Change Your Life

 Some “medicine for the soul” comes to us via Huffington Post in the form of a collection of “12 Awe-Inspiring Poets To Read In Your Lifetime.”

Poets have a way of evoking life’s most complex philosophies in just a few short lines. And falling upon the right ears, those lines can change lives.

The 12 poets below are seekers, mystics, naturalists and more. In their words, we hope you find beauty and meaning.

Included are contemporary poets, ageless classics and ancients. Here’s the list:

  • Mary Oliver
  • Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi
  • Hildegard von Bingen
  • Wendell Berry
  • Gregory Orr
  • Khwāja Šamsu d-Dīn Muḥammad Hāfez-e Šīrāzī
  • Emily Dickinson
  • William Blake
  • Rabindranath Tagore
  • Oriah Mountain Dreamer
  • Walt Whitman
  • Kahlil Gibran

The full piece is here.

