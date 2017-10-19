Mark Ruffalo ( Thor, Spotlight) will star in a small-screen version of Wally Lamb’s 1998 novel, I Know This Much Is True. From Deadline Hollywood:

Written and directed by filmmaker Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine), I Know This Much Is True is described as an epic family saga that explores the American identity following the parallel lives of twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey throughout the latter half of the 20th century. Ruffalo will pull double duty, starring as both brothers.

Ruffalo and Lamb, who have been collaborating on a TV adaptation of the book for the past two years, executive produce with Cianfrance as well as Ben Browning & Glen Basner of indie film company FilmNation.

This marks Ruffalo’s return to HBO where he starred in and co-executive produced the movie The Normal Heart, which earned him an acting Emmy nomination. He also shared in The Normal Heart‘s Best TV Movie Emmy win.