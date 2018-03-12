The longlist for the 2018 Man Booker International Prize, one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world, has been announced. The 13 novel list represents translated fiction from around the world.

“The longlist introduces a wealth of talent, a variety of forms and some writers little known in English before,” said Lisa Appignanesi, chair of the 2018 judges. “It has great writing and translating energy and we hope readers take as much pleasure in discovering the work as we did.”

Appignanesi chaired a panel of judges comprised of Michael Hofmann, poet, reviewer and translator; Hari Kunzru, author of five novels including The Impressionist and White Tears; Tim Martin, journalist and literary critic, and Helen Oyeyemi, author of novels, plays and short stories including The Icarus Girl.

The prize is awarded annually for a single book, which is translated into English and published in the UK. Both novels and short-story collections are eligible. The work of translators is equally rewarded, with the £50,000 prize divided between the author and the translator of the winning entry. The judges of the 2018 prize considered 108 books. The shortlist will be announced on April 12, with announcement of the winners on May 22.

The 2018 longlist: