Lucy and Desi Heading Back to TV

Even though we’re good and tired of hearing about Amazon, this bit of news had us on the edge of our seats:

Amazon Studios has acquired Lucy and Desi, the Aaron Sorkin-scripted drama from Escape Artists that has Cate Blanchett attached to star as TV’s pioneering star Lucille Ball. The feature project has been percolating a couple years. Escape Artists Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce.

Can’t wait to hear how this one turns out. Deadline Hollywood has the full story here.