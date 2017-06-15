LLB and the Gotham Group to Partner for YA Projects

Little, Brown Books For Young Readers will partner with The Gotham Group in developing original projects for film and television.

From Deadline Hollywood:

Together Little, Brown and The Gotham Group will work together to conceive, develop, publish, and produce content across a wide array of traditional and evolving entertainment media. “Years ago we recognized that client Tony DiTerlizzi’s The Spiderwick Chronicles concept was inherently cinematic as well as having the potential for an extraordinary book series, so we sold the movie first and then the books,” says Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, founder and CEO of The Gotham Group. “We are excited to work with the team at Little, Brown to similarly create IP across all platforms and to provide great content to the studios and networks in the traditional and digital spaces in both animation and live action.”

First up with be Phantom Wheel next spring. The book is by NY Times bestselling author Tracy Deebs.

Phantom Wheel, follows what happens when a group of diverse teens with astute hacking and coding abilities is brought together in a race against time to right a wrong they were manipulated into committing by a powerful organization. So goes the storyline: “If they are to fix what they have unwittingly done, their actions will have devastating consequences for each of them—and on the country.”

