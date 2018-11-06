You can read books. And you can listen to books. And you can read about books. But what about listening to people talking about books? Well, that’s a thing, too.

Here the Washington Post puts together a list of what they think are the very best podcasts about books.

The Post’s Angela Haupt tells us about Bookworm, LeVar Burton Reads, The Librarian is In and others in this tight and timely look at who is talking about books the best. The Post’s list is here.

Meanwhile, does all this talk of podcasts make you want to run out and start one? Get the 4-1-1 here.