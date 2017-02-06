Kristin Scott Thomas to Direct Film Based on The Sea Change

Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient, I’ve Loved You So Long will make her directorial debut with an adaptation of The Sea Change, based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s 1959 novel. Scott Thomas will also star. From Deadline Hollywood:

Story is centered on a group of people who re-evaluate loss, love and human connection when they find themselves together on a remote Greek island. Emmanuel is a successful London playwright, who has been married to the complex and witty Lillian for many years, but their marriage is in crisis, a crisis which is overcome by the arrival of a curious and outspoken young girl, Alice. Their relationship is thrown into perspective when her life is turned upside down.

Scott Thomas’ career has spanned both French and English language productions in film, television and theatre. She recently reunited with The English Patient co-star Ralph Fiennes for Charles Dickens love story The Invisible Woman, which Fiennes directed, and also had a role in Suite Francaise. She can next be seen in Sally Potter comedy The Party with Cillian Murphy and Emily Mortimer, as well as Working Title’s Winston Churchill epic Darkest Hour.