Nicole Kidman will star in a HBO series based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel, You Should Have Known. The series will be called “Big Little Lies.” From Deadline Hollywood:

HBO is re-teaming with key auspices behind its breakout Big Little Lies, including star Nicole Kidman and writer David E. Kelley. for a new limited series based on a bestselling book. The network has ordered The Undoing, an adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book You Should Have Known, with Kidman attached to star.

Adapted by Kelley, The Undoing centers on Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist on the brink of publishing her first book, has a devoted husband and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Weeks before her book is published, a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.