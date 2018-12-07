“No one asked you to be happy. Get to work.” — Colette

Keira Knightley finds herself in a very different kind of period piece in Colette, directed by Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice, The Last of Robin Hood) and based on the li fe of the French writer Sidonie Gabrielle Colette, better known, of course, as Colette. From Deadline, where Knightly also talks about how she came to take the title role:

After earning two Oscar nominations for period work—in Pride & Prejudice and The Imitation Game—Keira Knightley dons a corset once more for Colette, directed by Wash Westmoreland and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Westmoreland, and his late husband Richard Glatzer. Knightley plays Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, a pillar of French literature whose husband greedily took credit for her own brilliant works in the early days of her career. And Colette tells a powerful story about female creativity as the film industry examines its own role in diminishing women’s voices.

Colette had a successful limited release back in September, but goes into wide release in the United States today and in January in the United Kingdom. See the trailer below. Want to know a bit more about the real Colette? TIME gives us some background here. ◊

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“To be astonished is one of the surest ways of not growing old too quickly.” — Colette