Kazuo Ishiguro Wins Nobel Prize for Literature

Japanese-born British author Kazuo Ishiguro has been awarded the 110th Nobel Prize for literature.

The award was presented to Ishiguro as an author “who, in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world,” said Professor Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy as she announced the prize.

In an interview with journalist Elise Karlsson following the announcement, Danius described Ishiguro’s writing style as a mix of Jane Austen and Franz Kafka: “But you have to add a little bit of Marcel Proust into the mix, and then you stir.”

For his part, the 62-year-old writer said he was very surprised at the win. “This is amazing and totally unexpected news,” he said in a news conference outside his London home. “It comes at a time when the world is uncertain about its values, its leadership and its safety. I just hope that my receiving this huge honor will, even in a small way, encourage the forces for goodwill and peace at this time.”

