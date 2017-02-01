Katie Kitamura’s New Novel Heads to Big Screen

Katie Kitamura’s fourth book, The Separation, due to be published by Riverhead Books next week, has been optioned for film by Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), who is slated to star. From Deadline Hollywood:

The novel, from Riverhead Books, follows a young woman who has agreed with her faithless husband that it’s time for them to separate. As she begins her new life, she gets word that her husband has gone missing, the jumping-off point for a searing, suspenseful story of intimacy and infidelity. Waterston also voiced the audio version of the book, which is getting strong reviews.

The full article is here.