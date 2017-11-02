Julianne Moore Will Star in Steinem Biopic

Julianne Moore (Kingsman, Bel Canto) is set to star in the big screen version of My Life on the Road, (Random House) a biopic of the life of feminist and activist Gloria Steinem. The film will be based on Steinem’s 2015 memoir of the same name. From Deadline Hollywood:

Deadline recently revealed the project and the attachment of [Julie] Taymor, who directed Frida, Across the Universe and Titus for the screen and The Lion King and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark on Broadway. Now, the company has an Oscar winning actress to anchor the film about Steinem’s growth from a reluctant spokesperson of a movement, into a galvanizing symbol for equality, with a focus on the encounters along the road that helped shaped her.

