Julia Roberts to Produce The Bookseller

Since it’s a book set in a bookstore about to be adapted for the big screen, it felt a little too on-target not to mention. From Deadline Holywood:

Crystal City Entertainment has optioned The Bookseller, Cynthia Swanson’s debut novel which quickly became a New York Times bestseller and has garnered the interest of Julia Roberts. The book, published by HarperCollins, is about an unmarried woman in the 1960s named Kitty Miller who runs a bookstore with her best friend Frieda. However, when she dreams she becomes a married mother of three kids with a loving husband and wonderful sex life, she must reconcile her real life with the alternate world of her dreams. Roberts is attached to star and produce the project for the big screen.

The full story is here.