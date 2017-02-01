JK Rowling Stylishly Slays Trolls

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has been busy this week. Not necessarily working on a book (though that is possible, too) but taking down trolls on Twitter with inimitable style.

It all started a few days a go when Yahoo calmly reported that Rowling had squished a troll following a retweet of a Tweet now Vice-President Mike Pence made back in 2015.

“Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional,” tweeted 2015 Pence. Rowling followed the retweet with a a quote from the Bible: ‘“For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?’ Matthew 16:26.”

The result of course, was more trolls. With the machine precision of her rapierlike wit, Rowling has been taking those down, too. Our favorite it reproduced at left. But to see it in action, Rowling’s Twitter feed can be found here.